Insider Sale: EVP of $NMIH Sells 20,000 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 08:46 pm EST

Norman Peter Fitzgerald, the EVP of $NMIH, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $717,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,470 shares of this class of $NMIH stock.

$NMIH Insider Trading Activity

$NMIH insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600
  • MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717.
  • NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) sold 291 shares for an estimated $12,222

$NMIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $NMIH stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

