Insider Sale: EVP of $NDAQ Sells 11,508 Shares

Bradley J Peterson, the EVP of $NDAQ, sold 11,508 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $1,022,715. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,035 shares of this class of $NDAQ stock.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,872 shares for an estimated $2,558,260 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $361,237.

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NDAQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

$NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $96.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 01/09/2025

