Insider Sale: EVP of $MU Sells 20,000 Shares

Scott J Deboer, the EVP of $MU, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $2,502,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 166,353 shares of this class of $MU stock.

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,047 shares for an estimated $7,006,900 .

. APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,319,500 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/26/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $145.0 on 06/23/2025

