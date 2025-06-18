Stocks
MRCY

Insider Sale: EVP of $MRCY Sells 1,839 Shares

June 18, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Steven Ratner, the EVP of $MRCY, sold 1,839 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $98,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,174 shares of this class of $MRCY stock.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188,152 shares for an estimated $8,665,793.
  • STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $298,949.
  • DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,014 shares for an estimated $136,042.
  • STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882
  • CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) sold 2,342 shares for an estimated $103,338

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MRCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.