Insider Sale: EVP of $MRCY Sells 1,839 Shares

Steven Ratner, the EVP of $MRCY, sold 1,839 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $98,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,174 shares of this class of $MRCY stock.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188,152 shares for an estimated $8,665,793 .

. STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $298,949 .

. DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,014 shares for an estimated $136,042 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) sold 2,342 shares for an estimated $103,338

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.