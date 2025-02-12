Insider Sale: EVP of $MPWR Sells 662 Shares

Deming Xiao, the EVP of $MPWR, sold 662 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $474,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 161,577 shares of this class of $MPWR stock.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,787 shares for an estimated $19,433,381 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $16,276,668 .

. MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,106 shares for an estimated $15,014,086 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 11,266 shares for an estimated $8,906,928 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,529 shares for an estimated $1,138,048 .

. KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $178,688.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

