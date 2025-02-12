Insider Sale: EVP of $MOD Sells 17,541 Shares

Michael B Lucareli, the EVP of $MOD, sold 17,541 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,754,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 132,531 shares of this class of $MOD stock.

$MOD Insider Trading Activity

$MOD insiders have traded $MOD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S MCGINNIS (President, Climate Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $5,598,807 .

. MICHAEL B LUCARELI (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,541 shares for an estimated $4,823,479 .

. MARSHA C WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,400 shares for an estimated $3,775,072 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM PATTERSON sold 28,455 shares for an estimated $2,772,370

$MOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $MOD stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

