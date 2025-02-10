Insider Sale: EVP of $MOD Sells 10,242 Shares

Michael B Lucareli, the EVP of $MOD, sold 10,242 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $1,044,590. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 149,589 shares of this class of $MOD stock.
$MOD Insider Trading Activity
$MOD insiders have traded $MOD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC S MCGINNIS (President, Climate Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $5,598,807.
- MARSHA C WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,400 shares for an estimated $3,775,072.
- MICHAEL B LUCARELI (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,069,379.
- CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM PATTERSON sold 28,455 shares for an estimated $2,772,370
$MOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $MOD stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 812,364 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $107,873,815
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 721,162 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,763,101
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 720,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,481,193
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 686,748 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,193,266
- FMR LLC added 543,419 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,160,609
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 439,367 shares (+7164.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,343,543
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 357,198 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,432,322
