Insider Sale: EVP of $MAA Sells 200 Shares

Amber Fairbanks, the EVP of $MAA, sold 200 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $30,052. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,185 shares of this class of $MAA stock.

$MAA Insider Trading Activity

$MAA insiders have traded $MAA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H ERIC JR BOLTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,001 shares for an estimated $1,120,738 .

. ROBERT J. DELPRIORE (EVP, General Counsel) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $191,176

MELANIE CARPENTER (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 787 shares for an estimated $125,693 .

TIMOTHY ARGO (EVP, Chief Strategy & Analysis) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 139 shares for an estimated $22,103 .

. AUBREY CLAY HOLDER (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47 shares for an estimated $7,503.

$MAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $MAA stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MAA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$MAA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MAA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $158.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Michael Gorman from BTIG set a target price of $160.0 on 10/17/2024

