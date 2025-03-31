Insider Sale: EVP of $M Sells 5,122 Shares

Adrian V Mitchell, the EVP of $M, sold 5,122 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $65,422. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 130,491 shares of this class of $M stock.

$M Insider Trading Activity

$M insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,452 shares for an estimated $278,809 .

. DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,848 shares for an estimated $220,388 .

. ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,612 shares for an estimated $102,518 .

. OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470

PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,862 shares for an estimated $37,438.

$M Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $M stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$M Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

