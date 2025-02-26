News & Insights

Stocks
LH

Insider Sale: EVP of $LH Sells 226 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Amy B. Summy, the EVP of $LH, sold 226 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $56,590. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,544 shares of this class of $LH stock.

$LH Insider Trading Activity

$LH insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,310 shares for an estimated $3,004,154.
  • GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 11,711 shares for an estimated $2,815,651
  • AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,897 shares for an estimated $933,731.
  • KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $465,000.
  • PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,413 shares for an estimated $347,738
  • DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000
  • DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $239,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LH stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.