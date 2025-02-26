Insider Sale: EVP of $LH Sells 226 Shares

Amy B. Summy, the EVP of $LH, sold 226 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $56,590. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,544 shares of this class of $LH stock.

$LH Insider Trading Activity

$LH insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,310 shares for an estimated $3,004,154 .

. GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 11,711 shares for an estimated $2,815,651

AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,897 shares for an estimated $933,731 .

. KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $465,000 .

. PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,413 shares for an estimated $347,738

DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000

DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $239,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LH stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.