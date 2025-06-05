Insider Sale: EVP of $LH Sells 2,000 Shares

Brian J Caveney, the EVP of $LH, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $494,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,066 shares of this class of $LH stock.

$LH Insider Trading Activity

$LH insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,226 shares for an estimated $3,015,815 .

. MARK S SCHROEDER (EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,974 shares for an estimated $1,941,089 .

. DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,214 shares for an estimated $783,092 .

. PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,242 shares for an estimated $548,576 .

. BRIAN J CAVENEY (EVP, Pres of ED, CMO & CSO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $494,000

KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $362,817 .

. AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 984 shares for an estimated $232,196.

$LH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LH stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/28, 02/27, 02/17, 02/08, 02/05 and 0 sales.

$LH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

