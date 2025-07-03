Insider Sale: EVP of $KMX Sells 1,540 Shares

Jon G Daniels, the EVP of $KMX, sold 1,540 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $108,785. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,779 shares of this class of $KMX stock.

$KMX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES LYSKI (EVP, Chief Growth & Strat Off) sold 57,986 shares for an estimated $4,717,161

JILL A LIVESAY (VP, Controller & PAO) sold 13,009 shares for an estimated $1,053,729

MOHAMMAD SHAMIM (EVP and CITO) sold 12,845 shares for an estimated $1,052,519

TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820

ENRIQUE N MAYOR-MORA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,150

JON G DANIELS (EVP, CAF) sold 1,540 shares for an estimated $108,785

MITCHELL D STEENROD purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $85,137

$KMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $KMX stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$KMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

