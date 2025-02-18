Insider Sale: EVP of $JNJ Sells 403 Shares

Timothy Schmid, the EVP of $JNJ, sold 403 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $62,928. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,098 shares of this class of $JNJ stock.
$JNJ Insider Trading Activity
$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878
- ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 5,635 shares for an estimated $930,113
- MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220
- TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928
$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,477 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 8,877,281 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,283,832,378
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,985,149 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,952,248
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 4,703,577 shares (+359.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $680,231,305
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,603,436 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $665,748,914
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 4,559,147 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,343,839
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,705,273 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $535,856,581
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 3,363,235 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,391,045
$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/24, 01/21, 01/16, 12/12, 11/26, 11/22 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $250,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/10, 09/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
