Insider Sale: EVP of $JNJ Sells 19,137 Shares

JOHN C REED, the EVP of $JNJ, sold 19,137 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $3,129,829. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,658 shares of this class of $JNJ stock.
$JNJ Insider Trading Activity
$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C REED (EVP, Innovative Medicine, R&D) sold 19,137 shares for an estimated $3,129,829
- JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878
- ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994
- TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928
$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,808 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,005 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,277,413 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,533,606,171
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 7,166,000 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,094,606,500
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,177,098 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,024,409,932
- ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION removed 6,167,294 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,022,784,036
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,972,642 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $824,662,949
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 4,842,582 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,093,798
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,354,793 shares (+493.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $722,198,871
$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS sold up to $50,000 on 06/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/10, 03/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/29, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/24, 01/21 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 03/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
$JNJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
$JNJ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025
- Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $167.0 on 07/17/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025
- Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/17/2025
- Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $153.0 on 05/13/2025
