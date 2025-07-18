Insider Sale: EVP of $JNJ Sells 19,137 Shares

JOHN C REED, the EVP of $JNJ, sold 19,137 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $3,129,829. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,658 shares of this class of $JNJ stock.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C REED (EVP, Innovative Medicine, R&D) sold 19,137 shares for an estimated $3,129,829

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,808 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,005 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

$JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $167.0 on 07/17/2025

Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/17/2025

Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 07/17/2025

David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $153.0 on 05/13/2025

