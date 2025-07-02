Insider Sale: EVP of $IRTC Sells 1,420 Shares

Minang Turakhia, the EVP of $IRTC, sold 1,420 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $206,482. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,393 shares of this class of $IRTC stock.

$IRTC Insider Trading Activity

$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,499 shares for an estimated $2,758,965 .

. QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) sold 22,252 shares for an estimated $2,495,116

PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,330 shares for an estimated $1,791,041 .

. MINANG TURAKHIA (EVP, CMO & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,434 shares for an estimated $992,962 .

. DANIEL G. WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,512 shares for an estimated $981,670 .

. SUMI SHRISHRIMAL (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,942 shares for an estimated $890,536

$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRTC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$IRTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRTC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $146.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer set a target price of $120.0 on 01/08/2025

