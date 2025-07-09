Insider Sale: EVP of $INTU Sells 861 Shares

Alex G. Balazs, the EVP of $INTU, sold 861 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $672,987. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $INTU stock.
$INTU Insider Trading Activity
$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 171 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 106 sales selling 300,667 shares for an estimated $200,594,777.
- LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 75,045 shares for an estimated $54,748,921.
- MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865.
- SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,570 shares for an estimated $15,755,972.
- KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029.
- LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,816 shares for an estimated $2,030,853.
- ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $1,813,865.
- MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,616 shares for an estimated $1,227,725.
- EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200
$INTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 898 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 952 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,358,552 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $834,137,342
- NICHOLAS HOFFMAN & COMPANY, LLC. added 1,279,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $785,564,593
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,134,035 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $696,286,149
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,062,153 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $652,151,320
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 957,696 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $588,015,767
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 907,775 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,364,772
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 857,285 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,364,417
$INTU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
$INTU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
$INTU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $822.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $900.0 on 07/07/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $880.0 on 06/13/2025
- Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $875.0 on 05/23/2025
- Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $860.0 on 05/23/2025
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025
- Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $789.0 on 05/23/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $850.0 on 05/23/2025
