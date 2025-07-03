Insider Sale: EVP of $INTU Sells 1,146 Shares

Mark P. Notarainni, the EVP of $INTU, sold 1,146 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $886,888. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 98.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19 shares of this class of $INTU stock.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 187 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 187 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 106 sales selling 300,667 shares for an estimated $200,594,777 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 79,832 shares for an estimated $57,686,712 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 26,562 shares for an estimated $16,624,911 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 19,088 shares for an estimated $13,797,734 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029 .

. LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,816 shares for an estimated $2,030,853 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,979 shares for an estimated $1,455,845 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $1,124,465 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 895 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 943 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

$INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $800.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $880.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $850.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $750.0 on 05/19/2025

