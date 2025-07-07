Insider Sale: EVP of $INCY Sells 2,682 Shares

Stocks
Vijay K Iyengar, the EVP of $INCY, sold 2,682 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $182,805. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,636 shares of this class of $INCY stock.

$INCY Insider Trading Activity

$INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,463 shares for an estimated $1,206,119.
  • STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,352 shares for an estimated $897,866
  • VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,617 shares for an estimated $587,275.

$INCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $INCY stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INCY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INCY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INCY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

