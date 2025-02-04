Insider Sale: EVP of ICS of $JBHT Sells 3,300 Shares

Eric McGee, the EVP of ICS of $JBHT, sold 3,300 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $557,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 80.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 825 shares of this class of $JBHT stock.
$JBHT Insider Trading Activity
$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHELLEY SIMPSON (President and CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,818
- DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $800,340.
- JAMES K THOMPSON sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $771,626
- ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $634,409.
- SPENCER FRAZIER (EVP of Sales and Marketing) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $427,251
- KEVIN BRACY (SR VP, Treasurer) sold 1,614 shares for an estimated $306,448
- RONALD GREER WOODRUFF (EVP Safety, ESG, Maintenance) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $303,017
- DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of DCS) sold 1,151 shares for an estimated $224,479
- BRIAN WEBB (EVP- Final Mile Services) sold 530 shares for an estimated $102,199
- BRADLEY W. HICKS (EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs) sold 500 shares for an estimated $96,430
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,683,724 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $290,156,156
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,096,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $188,959,155
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 867,858 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,557,969
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 793,499 shares (+56.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,743,682
- FIL LTD added 777,510 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $133,988,298
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 459,887 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,252,326
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 278,184 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,939,448
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.