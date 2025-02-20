Insider Sale: EVP of $HWM Sells 6,620 Shares

LOLA FELICE LIN, the EVP of $HWM, sold 6,620 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $902,885. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 97,134 shares of this class of $HWM stock.

$HWM Insider Trading Activity

$HWM insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN GIACOBBE (EVP and CFO) sold 154,909 shares for an estimated $14,960,414

NEIL EDWARD MARCHUK (EVP, HR) sold 70,637 shares for an estimated $6,847,748

LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885

$HWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 493 institutional investors add shares of $HWM stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

