Insider Sale: EVP - Human Resources of $PAG Sells 8,746 Shares

Claude H III Denker, the EVP - Human Resources of $PAG, sold 8,746 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,513,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,917 shares of this class of $PAG stock.
$PAG Insider Trading Activity
$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320
$PAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 382,319 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,280,708
- FMR LLC added 305,678 shares (+201.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,597,554
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 116,616 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,776,943
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 112,036 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,078,767
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 109,434 shares (+3316.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,682,118
- MORAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 92,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,157,255
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 78,093 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,683,865
