Insider Sale: EVP - Human Resources of $PAG Sells 8,746 Shares

Claude H III Denker, the EVP - Human Resources of $PAG, sold 8,746 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,513,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,917 shares of this class of $PAG stock.

$PAG Insider Trading Activity

$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320

$PAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

