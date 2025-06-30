Insider Sale: EVP of $HPE Sells 30,000 Shares

Phil Mottram, the EVP of $HPE, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $616,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,427 shares of this class of $HPE stock.

$HPE Insider Trading Activity

$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,167 shares for an estimated $1,530,892 .

. PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,171,173 .

. NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365

BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

$HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

$HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

