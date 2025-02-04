Insider Sale: EVP& Grp Pres of $BSX Sells 8,508 Shares

Arthur C Butcher, the EVP& Grp Pres of $BSX, sold 8,508 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $863,168. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 37.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,307 shares of this class of $BSX stock.

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 488,332 shares for an estimated $40,783,186 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,659 shares for an estimated $12,395,447 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,335 shares for an estimated $4,123,686 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) sold 30,580 shares for an estimated $2,680,572

WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,932 shares for an estimated $2,378,898 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG sold 4,877 shares for an estimated $446,901

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 1,336 shares for an estimated $121,105

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 726 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

