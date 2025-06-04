Insider Sale: EVP & Group Pres of $BSX Sells 56,372 Shares

Joseph Michael Fitzgerald, the EVP & Group Pres of $BSX, sold 56,372 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $5,799,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 178,342 shares of this class of $BSX stock.

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 493,328 shares for an estimated $50,348,180 .

. DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,392 shares for an estimated $5,801,429 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,627 shares for an estimated $3,529,489 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $2,586,989 .

. JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072 .

. VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,304 shares for an estimated $1,964,182 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,684,182 .

. ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 9,887 shares for an estimated $999,872

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 868 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 689 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/28, 03/17, 02/24.

on 04/28, 03/17, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSX forecast page.

$BSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $117.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $100.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.