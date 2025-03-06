Insider Sale: EVP of $GO Sells 6,477 Shares

Steven K. Wilson, the EVP of $GO, sold 6,477 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $73,449. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 173,605 shares of this class of $GO stock.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,028,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 235,682 shares for an estimated $3,826,733 .

. KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000

JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040

CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800

ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,685 shares for an estimated $75,779 .

. STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) sold 6,477 shares for an estimated $73,449

PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) sold 5,706 shares for an estimated $64,706

CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000

LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,614 shares for an estimated $40,982

LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) sold 2,741 shares for an estimated $31,082

RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.