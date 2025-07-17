Insider Sale: EVP - Global Sales of $AKAM Sells 5,000 Shares

Paul C Joseph, the EVP - Global Sales of $AKAM, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $388,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,349 shares of this class of $AKAM stock.

$AKAM Insider Trading Activity

$AKAM insiders have traded $AKAM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F THOMSON LEIGHTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 37,670 shares for an estimated $2,997,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM KARON (COO & GM Edge Technology Group) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,847 shares for an estimated $2,148,578 .

. EDWARD J MCGOWAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,456 shares for an estimated $1,374,216 .

. KIM SALEM-JACKSON (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 13,157 shares for an estimated $1,004,247

MANI SUNDARAM (EVP and GM Security) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,683 shares for an estimated $924,258 .

. ANTHONY P WILLIAMS (EVP and CHRO) sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $780,805

PAUL C JOSEPH (EVP - Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $722,180 .

. AARON AHOLA (EVP & General Counsel) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $323,680

$AKAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $AKAM stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AKAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AKAM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 06/03.

on 06/03. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$AKAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKAM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/21/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

$AKAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKAM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $AKAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $63.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $88.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Param Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $100.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Fatima Boolani from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 02/24/2025

