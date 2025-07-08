Insider Sale: EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $TDW Sells 5,000 Shares

Daniel A. Hudson, the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $TDW, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $250,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,986 shares of this class of $TDW stock.

$TDW Insider Trading Activity

$TDW insiders have traded $TDW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ROBOTTI has made 5 purchases buying 52,330 shares for an estimated $2,150,047 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A. HUDSON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $250,080

$TDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $TDW stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

$TDW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TDW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Rollyson from Raymond James set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $68.0 on 01/15/2025

