Insider Sale: EVP & General Counsel of $NXPI Sells 9,132 Shares

Jennifer Wuamett, the EVP & General Counsel of $NXPI, sold 9,132 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $2,100,360. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,088 shares of this class of $NXPI stock.
$NXPI Insider Trading Activity
$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360
- ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 523 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,160,554 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $410,634,893
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,330,474 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,869,888
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 1,246,605 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,929,746
- FIL LTD added 1,245,545 shares (+183.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,728,282
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 979,951 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,249,487
- FMR LLC removed 882,185 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,668,081
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 839,113 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,481,816
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$NXPI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXPI forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.