Insider Sale: EVP & General Counsel of $INCY Sells 4,495 Shares

Sheila A. Denton, the EVP & General Counsel of $INCY, sold 4,495 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $332,989. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,848 shares of this class of $INCY stock.

$INCY Insider Trading Activity

$INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,069 shares for an estimated $1,042,135 .

. STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,352 shares for an estimated $897,866

JONATHAN ELLIOTT DICKINSON (EVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $526,948 .

. VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,043 shares for an estimated $455,543 .

. BARRY P FLANNELLY (EVP & General Manager US) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $293,209 .

. THOMAS TRAY (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,254 shares for an estimated $151,176.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $INCY stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.