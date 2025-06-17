Insider Sale: EVP-General Counsel of $AVB Sells 4,033 Shares

EDWARD M SCHULMAN, the EVP-General Counsel of $AVB, sold 4,033 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $830,672. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,616 shares of this class of $AVB stock.

$AVB Insider Trading Activity

$AVB insiders have traded $AVB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P. O'SHEA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,245,402 .

. EDWARD M SCHULMAN (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,945 shares for an estimated $1,222,697.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $AVB stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVB forecast page.

$AVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $240.0 on 01/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.