Insider Sale: EVP & General Counsel of $AKAM Sells 4,000 Shares

Aaron Ahola, the EVP & General Counsel of $AKAM, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $323,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,211 shares of this class of $AKAM stock.

$AKAM Insider Trading Activity

$AKAM insiders have traded $AKAM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F THOMSON LEIGHTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 37,670 shares for an estimated $2,997,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD J MCGOWAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,238 shares for an estimated $2,438,498 .

. ADAM KARON (COO & GM Edge Technology Group) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,920 shares for an estimated $1,814,715 .

. PAUL C JOSEPH (EVP - Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,110,014 .

. MANI SUNDARAM (EVP and GM Security) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,683 shares for an estimated $924,258 .

. AARON AHOLA (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $671,098 .

. ROBERT BLUMOFE (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,519

WILLIAM RAYMOND WAGNER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $93,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $AKAM stock to their portfolio, and 398 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AKAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AKAM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AKAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKAM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $121.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.