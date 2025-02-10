Insider Sale: EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy. of $AMGN Sells 25,045 Shares

Jonathan P Graham, the EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy. of $AMGN, sold 25,045 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $7,341,122. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 46.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,987 shares of this class of $AMGN stock.

$AMGN Insider Trading Activity

$AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,165 institutional investors add shares of $AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

on 12/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 09/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.