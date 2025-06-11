Insider Sale: E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of $BC Sells 2,092 Shares

Christopher F Dekker, the E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of $BC, sold 2,092 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $122,319. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,466 shares of this class of $BC stock.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.

$BC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$BC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/04/2025

