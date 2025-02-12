Insider Sale: EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y. of $EXLS Sells 6,378 Shares

AJAY AYYAPPAN, the EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y. of $EXLS, sold 6,378 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $328,467. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,794 shares of this class of $EXLS stock.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHIT KAPOOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,019,348 shares for an estimated $44,324,132 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President & Head of Insurance) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $954,952

ANITA MAHON (EVP & Business Head Healthcare) sold 25,670 shares for an estimated $911,285

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,186 shares for an estimated $833,579 .

. MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 3,645 shares for an estimated $160,562

VIVEK JETLEY (President & Head of Analytics) sold 2,015 shares for an estimated $72,036

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

