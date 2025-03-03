Insider Sale: EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of $PBI Sells 1,541 Shares

Lauren Freemen-Bosworth, the EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of $PBI, sold 1,541 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $16,569. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,746 shares of this class of $PBI stock.

$PBI Insider Trading Activity

$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,604,678 shares for an estimated $15,853,103 .

. JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043

LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,849 shares for an estimated $360,022 .

. DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.

$PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

