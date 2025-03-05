Insider Sale: EVP of $FDP Sells 5,064 Shares

Mohammed Abbas, the EVP of $FDP, sold 5,064 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $154,046. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,560 shares of this class of $FDP stock.
$FDP Insider Trading Activity
$FDP insiders have traded $FDP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOHAMMED ABBAS (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,064 shares for an estimated $154,046
- MICHAEL J BERTHELOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,809 shares for an estimated $126,667.
- MONICA VICENTE (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $77,023
- EFFIE D SILVA (SVP, General Counsel & Secy) sold 2,124 shares for an estimated $64,612
- ZIAD NABULSI (SVP, North American Operations) sold 1,725 shares for an estimated $52,474
- MARY ANN CLOYD sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $45,024
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $FDP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,280,388 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,521,685
- ADVISORS PREFERRED, LLC added 226,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,524,223
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 221,878 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,368,568
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 214,906 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,137,028
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 171,574 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,697,972
- INVESCO LTD. added 164,120 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,450,425
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 157,489 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,230,209
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.