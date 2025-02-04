Insider Sale: EVP of $EXC Sells 1,463 Shares

Colette D Honorable, the EVP of $EXC, sold 1,463 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $59,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,271 shares of this class of $EXC stock.
$EXC Insider Trading Activity
$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489
- COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353
$EXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 523 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 423 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 21,253,751 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $861,839,603
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 17,906,896 shares (+804.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $726,124,632
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 17,039,317 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $690,944,304
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,816,487 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $316,958,547
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 4,777,473 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,726,530
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,640,727 shares (+44388.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,631,479
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,309,012 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,180,436
