Insider Sale: EVP of $ESRT Sells 12,500 Shares

Thomas P. Durels, the EVP of $ESRT, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $101,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,307 shares of this class of $ESRT stock.
$ESRT Insider Trading Activity
$ESRT insiders have traded $ESRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS P. DURELS (EVP, Real Estate) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,193 shares for an estimated $339,053.
$ESRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ESRT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 4,204,047 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,580,840
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,750,045 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,380,464
- AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 1,503,830 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,519,525
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,418,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,638,703
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,324,242 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,666,177
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 1,204,454 shares (+1018.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,429,965
- WATERFRONT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,070,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,047,735
$ESRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024
