Insider Sale: EVP of $EFX Sells 552 Shares

Lisa M Nelson, the EVP of $EFX, sold 552 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $136,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,653 shares of this class of $EFX stock.

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,304 shares for an estimated $15,770,579 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,187,897 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

