Insider Sale: EVP of $DXCM Sells 14,076 Shares

Jacob Steven Leach, the EVP of $DXCM, sold 14,076 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $990,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 313,497 shares of this class of $DXCM stock.

$DXCM Insider Trading Activity

$DXCM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,857 shares for an estimated $5,186,579 .

. JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,335 shares for an estimated $1,864,588 .

. SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $1,319,347 .

. JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,454 shares for an estimated $1,276,793 .

. MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $914,941

BRIDGETTE P HELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $146,870 .

. MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DXCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 456 institutional investors add shares of $DXCM stock to their portfolio, and 593 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DXCM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DXCM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXCM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DXCM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DXCM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.