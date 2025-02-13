Insider Sale: EVP of $DT Sells 34,932 Shares

James M Benson, the EVP of $DT, sold 34,932 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $2,132,654. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 339,004 shares of this class of $DT stock.

$DT Insider Trading Activity

$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,173,571 .

. MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589 .

. BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,370 .

. JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,043 shares for an estimated $1,194,609 .

. STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $564,706.

$DT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

