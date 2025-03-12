Insider Sale: EVP of $DPZ Sells 528 Shares

KELLY E GARCIA, the EVP of $DPZ, sold 528 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $230,857. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,699 shares of this class of $DPZ stock.

$DPZ Insider Trading Activity

$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,970 shares for an estimated $5,939,767 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,846 shares for an estimated $1,306,314 .

. KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,077 shares for an estimated $477,326 .

. JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 531 shares for an estimated $228,330

CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) sold 350 shares for an estimated $150,500

$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

