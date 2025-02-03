Insider Sale: EVP of $DLB Sells 15,000 Shares

MARK ANDREW SHERMAN, the EVP of $DLB, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 01-30-2025 for an estimated $1,245,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 87,397 shares of this class of $DLB stock.

$DLB Insider Trading Activity

$DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,400 shares for an estimated $6,772,887 .

. JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $4,565,500 .

. MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,338 shares for an estimated $4,358,405 .

. RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $841,907

PETER C GOTCHER sold 6,079 shares for an estimated $480,026

EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900

$DLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $DLB stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

