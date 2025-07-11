Insider Sale: EVP of $DKS Sells 9,303 Shares

Navdeep Gupta, the EVP of $DKS, sold 9,303 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $2,000,145. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 87,778 shares of this class of $DKS stock.

$DKS Insider Trading Activity

$DKS insiders have traded $DKS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN R HOBART (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,166 shares for an estimated $8,217,025 .

. JULIE LODGE-JARRETT (EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,567 shares for an estimated $2,010,918 .

. NAVDEEP GUPTA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,303 shares for an estimated $2,000,145

ROBERT W. EDDY has made 2 purchases buying 2,637 shares for an estimated $501,052 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH H. BARAN (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,830 shares for an estimated $374,507.

$DKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $DKS stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$DKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKS recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $DKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $230.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $240.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $225.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $232.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $195.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $220.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $180.0 on 05/16/2025

