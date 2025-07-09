Insider Sale: EVP of $DK Sells 700 Shares

Reuven Spiegel, the EVP of $DK, sold 700 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $16,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,929 shares of this class of $DK stock.

$DK Insider Trading Activity

$DK insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $224,861 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK WAYNE HOBBS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $38,357

RICHARD J MARCOGLIESE has made 2 purchases buying 1,540 shares for an estimated $22,457 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP, Special Projects) sold 700 shares for an estimated $16,800

AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) purchased 715 shares for an estimated $9,974

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $DK stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DK forecast page.

$DK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $13.25 on 04/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.