Insider Sale: EVP of $DK Sells 700 Shares

Reuven Spiegel, the EVP of $DK, sold 700 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $16,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,929 shares of this class of $DK stock.
$DK Insider Trading Activity
$DK insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $224,861 and 0 sales.
- MARK WAYNE HOBBS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $38,357
- RICHARD J MARCOGLIESE has made 2 purchases buying 1,540 shares for an estimated $22,457 and 0 sales.
- REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP, Special Projects) sold 700 shares for an estimated $16,800
- AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) purchased 715 shares for an estimated $9,974
$DK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $DK stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,318,280 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,866,479
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,065,492 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,056,964
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,001,196 shares (+135.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,088,023
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 910,917 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,727,519
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 719,260 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,839,248
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 717,150 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,807,450
- CALLODINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 639,661 shares (+1827.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,639,691
$DK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
$DK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/11/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/19/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $13.25 on 04/09/2025
