Insider Sale: EVP Director Commercial Lend of $HFWA Sells 858 Shares

Amy E. Curran, the EVP Director Commercial Lend of $HFWA, sold 858 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $20,394. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,353 shares of this class of $HFWA stock.

$HFWA Insider Trading Activity

$HFWA insiders have traded $HFWA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J DEUEL (CEO) sold 7,033 shares for an estimated $166,386

FREDERICK B RIVERA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $101,722 .

. DONALD HINSON (EVPand Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $80,681

TONY CHALFANT (EVP Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,975 shares for an estimated $78,837

$HFWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $HFWA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HFWA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HFWA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

