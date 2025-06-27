Insider Sale: EVP of $DAY Sells 664 Shares

Samer Alkharrat, the EVP of $DAY, sold 664 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $38,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 132,266 shares of this class of $DAY stock.

$DAY Insider Trading Activity

$DAY insiders have traded $DAY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMER ALKHARRAT (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,069 shares for an estimated $585,103 .

. STEPHEN H. HOLDRIDGE (President, COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $368,830 .

. WILLIAM EVERETT MCDONALD (EVP, CLO, & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $223,364.

$DAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $DAY stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 05/27, 05/07, 04/28, 03/18.

on 05/27, 05/07, 04/28, 03/18. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/13.

$DAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

