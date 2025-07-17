Insider Sale: EVP of $DAY Sells 2,059 Shares

William Everett McDonald, the EVP of $DAY, sold 2,059 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $113,265. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 103,684 shares of this class of $DAY stock.

$DAY Insider Trading Activity

$DAY insiders have traded $DAY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMER ALKHARRAT (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,069 shares for an estimated $585,103 .

. STEPHEN H. HOLDRIDGE (President, COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $407,520 .

. WILLIAM EVERETT MCDONALD (EVP, CLO, & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,058 shares for an estimated $336,630.

$DAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $DAY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAY stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 05/13 and 0 sales.

on 06/11, 05/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 05/27, 05/07, 04/28, 03/18.

$DAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

$DAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAY recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $95.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $65.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $70.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025

