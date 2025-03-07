Insider Sale: EVP of $CYTK Sells 3,341 Shares

Andrew Callos, the EVP of $CYTK, sold 3,341 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $144,565. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,434 shares of this class of $CYTK stock.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,713 shares for an estimated $3,776,226 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 70,819 shares for an estimated $3,600,480 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,936 shares for an estimated $305,785 .

. B LYNNE PARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $274,600

ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,455 shares for an estimated $192,333 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $89,747

ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON sold 900 shares for an estimated $38,250

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

