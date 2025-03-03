Insider Sale: EVP of $CXW Sells 8,000 Shares

Cole G. Carter,, the EVP of $CXW, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $150,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 223,402 shares of this class of $CXW stock.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 56,000 shares for an estimated $978,000 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

